Heroic girls rewarded for their bravery

ONE of the most significant local job announcements in years received widespread praise last week.

MSD will create 170 jobs at a second manufacturing plant at its Dublin Road site in Carlow, while warehouse and laboratory facilities will also be extended. The new build will focus on the pharmaceutical giant’s production of vaccines and biologics.

Recruitment for the new facility begins immediately and it’s envisaged that manufacturing operations will start in 2023. The good news comes just a year after MSD announced 120 jobs in Carlow.

Reaction to the positive news came from the very top of the Irish government, with taoiseach Leo Varadkar and minister for business, enterprise and innovation Heather Humphreys welcoming the development.

Mr Varadkar said: “This is excellent news for Carlow and a real testament to the existing staff and local management team working for MSD in the town. The company has gone from strength to strength since first opening in Carlow in 2008.”

Ger Brennan, managing director of MSD Human Health in Ireland, said the company’s continued investment in this country was due to a pool of highly-skilled employees and collaboration with government and third-level institutions.

IDA Ireland’s chief executive Martin Shanahan said the expansion “greatly strengthens Ireland’s position as a global destination for manufacturing excellence in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals”.

The tone of local reaction to the news was a “vote of confidence” in Carlow and a tremendous boost to the local community.

Deputy Pat Deering said: “Such investment is critical to our communities. When a significant number of jobs such as this are announced – 170 today and 120 just last year ‒ it provides a boost to all. The new employees will need homes to live in and will, in turn, invest in the local economy.”

Carlow County Council also welcomed the news. Its chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “This announcement by MSD will help, not just by growing jobs but also by increasing the awareness of Co Carlow internationally as a location of choice.”

Ms Holohan added that the local authority was committed to expanding its relationship with organisations such as the IDA and Enterprise Ireland and said the council would launch a new “business investment brand” by the end of the year.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said: “The importance of development of high-skilled jobs, such as the project announced, makes Carlow a regional growth hub that provides opportunities for graduates and skilled professionals.”

MSD currently employs about 2,000 people at its operations in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary. Four hundred of those work at the Carlow plant, which became the company’s first vaccines facility outside the USA.