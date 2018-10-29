Jobs boost for Carlow as MSD creates 170 new jobs

A MOTHER of four was imprisoned last Friday for a week when she was found in contempt of court after putting up Facebook posts about a confidential family law matter.

The woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, had put up a series of short videos and voice recordings in which she made allegations about Túsla, the child and family agency, and about the foster family that takes care of one of her sons. She also posted a photo of her son, which clearly identified him and linked him to the ongoing family matter with Túsla.

On Friday, when Judge Colin Daly was sentencing the woman at Carlow District Court, he said that her persistent postings on the social media site “showed a shocking lack of care and respect” for her son. He also warned her that if she didn’t take down the posts immediately and if she ever posted more information about her son or allegations against Túsla staff and the foster family she would face a longer term in prison.

The judge made the ruling after the woman posted videos of herself on Facebook on 14, 15 and 16 October, while she also put up a recording of a private conversation she had with a social worker about her son. The woman began putting up the social media posts after she had applied for more access to her son.

One of the videos was viewed over 22,000 times, while the others were seen almost 10,000 times and 6,600 times and were also shared by viewers. The woman also made an online call for people to support her when she was summoned to Carlow courthouse last Thursday and Friday, which sparked a campaign seeking ‘justice’ for her son.

Legally, all family law matters are highly confidential and proceedings are held in camera so that that identity of the child involved is preserved. The protection and security of the child is central to all family law matters, so confidentiality must be upheld. The contempt issue was just one aspect of a very long and complicated family law case that was heard over the two days last week. Judge Daly directed The Nationalist in court not to report any details of the family law matter because of the risk of the child being further identified.

When the woman was summoned to the local district family law court last Thursday, representatives from Túsla said that prosecuting the woman was “the last thing they wanted to do” and that they wanted to work with her to resolve the matter instead. When the judge asked the woman’s solicitor if she was aware that what she was doing was illegal and damaging to her son’s welfare, the solicitor replied that her client did realise what she was doing but that she found dealing with Túsla “very difficult”. The judge then ordered her to take down the posts immediately and summoned her to appear in court the following morning. In the meantime, Judge Daly viewed the posts in which the woman makes allegations about Túsla staff by name as well as making allegations about the family which is looking after her son.

The posts still hadn’t been taken down the following day by 11am and solicitor Ciara Foley told Judge Daly that her client was aware that what she was doing was illegal and knew she was in contempt of court. Judge Daly took this to be a guilty plea and so sentenced her to one week’s imprisonment.

He said that the woman “showed an extraordinary lack of understanding of her son’s privacy” and “a shocking lack of care and respect”.

Judge Daly also formally warned the woman that if, after spending a week in prison, she posts any more messages on social media about the family law matter, she would be brought before the court again and would receive “a longer sentence until her contempt is purged”.