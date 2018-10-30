Mum jailed for posting videos on Facebook

THE council has insisted that it is making progress on the housing crisis, with several schemes under construction across the county.

Senior executive officer for housing Josephine Kavanagh stated that in the case of Browneshill Wood, Carlow “at least 20 houses” will be available to tenants before Christmas, with a total of 34 houses under construction at the site. Ms Kavanagh stated that five houses at Castlewood Oaks were almost complete, while the four houses under construction in Hacketstown were “on target”.

Schemes at Árd na Gréine, Willow Park and the Tullow Road were also expected to be completed this year. Ms Kavanagh also confirmed that keys for the long-awaited Maryborough apartments have been handed over to tenants.

Cllr Fergal Browne criticised the lack of land for housing in Carlow town, remarking that it is quite clear “our friends in Laois don’t want us building houses there”. He called for a full list of available land owned by the council in the town area to be made available.

Ms Kavanagh accepted the lack of land for housing in the town but agreed to have the lists available to members.

Cllr William Paton criticised the council policy on repairs to external doors and windows, stating that, as landlords, the council should carry out the repairs, as would be the case in the private sector.

Cllr Jim Deane supported cllr Paton, remarking that he knew of a council house where there actually was “no external door”.

“An open and shut case,” quipped cllr Paton.