Gardaí honour community alert groups at special awards night

MEMBERS of the armed forces who have passed away were remembered recently when a dignified and respectful service took place at the Lieutenant Kevin Gleeson monument in Carlow town.

An annual event held by members of the Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen and Women (ONE), this year’s wreath-laying service was particularly special because the Carlow branch hosted the group’s congress in the Talbot Hotel over the same weekend. About 150 ONE members from around Leinster and beyond had gathered in Carlow for the congress and on the Sunday morning they assembled at the Lieutenant Kevin Gleeson monument at Hanover Bridge. Prayers were said and wreaths were laid in memory of the soldiers, before they marched to the Cathedral of the Assumption, where Mass were said in honour of the deceased.

Bridie Curran, secretary of the group, helped to organise the event. She said that the local group is always looking for former soldiers or sailors to join the non-profit organisation and that the group offers personal and social support to its members. Not only does ONE organise events to bring people together, it also has accommodation in Dublin, Dundalk and Letterkenny for members who may have fallen on hard times.

The organisation also runs a nationwide flag day, the Fuchsia appeal, to fund its activities as well as giving advice or any other help a member might need.

To find out more about ONE, contact Bridie on 085 7302887.