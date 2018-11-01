Ex-soldiers remember their fallen comrades

UP to 200 people, including some of the top brass in An Garda Síochána, attended a recent awards night in The Hub, Cillín Hill, Kilkenny, which acknowledged and rewarded the work carried out by community alert groups.

“It was a fantastic evening. People said that it was a really enjoyable event, even better than last year,” stated Sergeant Conor Egan from the Carlow Community Policing Unit.

Members from 21 community text alert groups rubbed shoulders with some of the garda regional and local management, including assistant commissioner for the southeast region Michael Finn, superintendents Aidan Brennan, Gerry Egan and Derek Hughes, crime prevention officer Sergeant Peter McConnon and Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes, who hosted the event. Local politicians including Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue as well as deputies Pat Deering and John Paul Phelan also attended, with the latter presenting the awards with assistant commissioner Michael Finn.

Colleagues from the fire and ambulance services, the HSE and the civil defence set up information stalls around the spacious Cillín Hill function room.

Newly-formed community text alert groups from Nurney and the Blackbog Road in Carlow town were presented with awards, while four special accolades were handed to Phil Heenan from Rathvilly, John Teppit from Palatine, Catherine Barry from Kildavin and Michael Byrne from Hacketstown.

Sergeant Egan told The Nationalist that the rural areas of Co Carlow were well covered by the community alert schemes but that there was a dearth of groups in both Carlow town and Tullow. If you’d like more information about how to set up a community alert group, phone Sergeant Egan on 059 9136620.