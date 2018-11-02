Gardaí honour community alert groups at special awards night

THE Garda Mounted Unit paid a visit to Scoil Diarmada in Castledermot recently where the pupils had the opportunity to the meet the mounted unit horses Cian and Donagh. First and second class teacher Celina Scully arranged the visit and all classes got the opportunity to view and pat the horses.

Accompanying the stars of the show were their minders Garda Kate Daly Ní Bhroin and Garda Maria Kenny who accompanied the horses from their base in Dublin to the Castledermot school. The gardaí, and of course the horses, were dressed in full mounted uniform and the children had the opportunity to ask questions after an educational talk on the role of the mounted unit and the work they do within An Garda Síochána.

The horses are a highly-trained Irish Draught breed, preferred by the gardaí because of their height so they can easily see over crowds.

Speaking about how the children enjoyed the experience, Ms Scully said: “The children were just in awe due to the size of them. Some kids were only up to the horse’s leg and they had loads of questions. They were really surprised that horses could be used as part of the garda force.”