Talented young musicians perform at prestigious event in Dublin

LOCAL children are getting sick and suffering by living in damp, substandard housing, yet their unscrupulous landlords continue to be paid by Carlow County Council. An impassioned plea about the situation was made by cllr Andrea Dalton at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Dalton remarked that she had been inundated by calls from concerned parents describing how their children are continually sick, such is the problem of damp in their homes. “Yet HAP is paying landlords for inadequate housing and that is just not acceptable,” she argued, adding that the appalling situation made her “quite cross”.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane stated that he received assurances from director of housing Michael Brennan that in cases of substandard HAP properties, the council would carry out the repairs, then deduct the cost involved from the rent.

“I’d welcome what Michael has said, but I’d like to see something definite done,” replied cllr Walter Lacey. “There are people getting away with this for too long,” he added.

Senior executive officer for housing Josephine Kavanagh accepted cllr Dalton’s anger. She confirmed that two council staff members were now dedicated to the area of housing inspections, with 450 inspections carried out this year.