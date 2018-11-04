Talented young musicians perform at prestigious event in Dublin

A BENNEKERRY woman has been named Volunteer of the Year at the Irish Charity Shop Association for her dedication for over ten years. Mary Bolger received the Martin Kenny Volunteer of the Year Award at the national ceremony for the charity shop body.

Mary has volunteered at the Barnardos charity shop on Dublin Street, Carlow for the past 14 years, turning up twice a week for day shifts without fail. The retired psychiatric nurse was nominated by nine people in her store, including shop manager Brid Hamill.

“We could not be here without Mary,” said Brid. “She mixes well with all the other volunteers and we have a diverse team. She is great at helping them and training them in. She is fantastic out in the shop. We’d be lost without her.”

The judge for the awards, Anna Gallagher of Volunteer Ireland, noted how Mary was an inspiration to those who had worked with her and her dedication to the shop over the years.

“In the end, my highest mark went to Mary Bolger from Carlow. I didn’t want to be swayed solely by the fact that she received so many nominations, but each nomination seemed to highlight different aspects of her commitment to her volunteer position and how she inspires others with her remarkable personality and dedication.”

Brid added: “She is just a compassionate person. She is very involved in her community and she is one of those totally caring people … Mary is selfless, honest, reliable and great fun – the perfect ingredients for the best volunteer.”

The award is in memory of the late Martin Kenny, who was head of retail at the National Council for the Blind Ireland. Martin was a founder member of the Irish Charity Shop Association and was also its first chairperson.