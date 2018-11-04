Council slammed for housing tenants in damp accommodation

AN extraordinary group of Carlow musicians captivated guests at a recent Bank of America event in Dublin which brought together female entrepreneurs from around the globe. Reelig, an accomplished collective of young traditional Irish musicians from the Music Generation Carlow programme, performed an exciting, diverse and challenging repertoire to the delight of the audience.

Among the audience was TV personality Martha Stewart, former Northern Ireland chief commissioner for human rights Monica McWilliams, designer Louise Kennedy and Cherie Blair QC.

The members of Reelig who performed on the night included Sonny Cahill (flute/whistle), Meadhbh Broderick (flute/whistle), Niamh Nolan (flute/whistle/fiddle), Ciara Hogan (fiddle), David Ramsbottom (bodhrán), Helen Ramsbottom (harp/concertina), Doireann Broderick (concertina), Katie Brennan (concertina/vocals), Fionn Murphy (button accordion), Thomas O’Donoghue (accordion), Éabha Kelly (banjo), Cathal Sweeney (banjo), Jack Gladney (guitar) and James Horsey (flute).

Reelig was formed just four years ago under the direction of Paula Phelan and musicians Ciarán Somers and Áine Donohoe. The group has previously performed for President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, in Dublin Castle with the esteemed musician Sir James Galway at the Ireland Funds Worldwide Conference in 2016 and overseas at the Creative Connexions Festival in Sitges, Spain.

These exceptional young musicians were invited to perform at the Bank of America event as Music Generation young ambassadors. Bank of America is a key supporter of Music Generation together with the programme’s co-funders U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships.

Locally, Music Generation Carlow is managed by Carlow Music Education Partnership. It’s co-funded by Carlow and Kilkenny Education and Training Board in partnership with Carlow Local Authorities.