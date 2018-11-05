Mary is Ireland’s top charity shop volunteer

“IT’S an absolute nightmare … I’ve had 15 years of hell living next door to these people,” an angry Carlow town resident told The Nationalist this week.

Horses roaming the area, packs of dogs kept in appalling conditions, sulky racing, bags of domestic refuse piled high and even faecal matter “fired over the wall”.

Dead rabbits, believed to have been used as live bait for coursing greyhounds, have also been witnessed in the vicinity of this house, as well as rats and even stillborn puppies.

They are just some of the horrendous sights residents in a local housing estate are forced to endure from their ‘neighbours from hell’.

“They just don’t seem to care – it’s terrible and everyone around them is totally tormented by this,” said one resident, who cannot be named. The Nationalist cannot identify the estate for legal reasons, but the actions of this one family is causing huge concern in the area, not just in their particular housing estate but in adjoining developments, too.

The horrendous smells coming from the house and its environs are also a huge concern. Anti-social behaviour such as loud vehicles operating late at night, the illegal burning of rubbish and racing vehicles in the green area are also huge frustrations for many residents.

“I’m working my butt off to get things done in the area and I’m getting absolutely nothing back from the council,” said a frustrated resident. “I’ve left voicemail after voicemail, but they’re never returned.”

The situation in this Carlow town estate was raised at the local Joint Policing Committee meeting last week. The county council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said the local authority believes in an “inter-agency approach” to such situations, adding that the removal of horses is governed by legislation, while tenancy agreements and by-laws can also be applied. However, she accepts that the animals’ owners do have entitlements to get their horses back.

“We are looking at a by-law introduced in Kilkenny regarding horses and we’ll see if we have any scope with that,” said Ms Holohan. But she added: “It’s not straightforward: these things are complicated. Some work has been done, but more effort is needed by all involved.”