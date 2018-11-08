Woman dies from 80% burns four weeks after setting herself on fire

New parking deal may end gridlock at school

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

THE problem of traffic congestion at Bennekerry NS could become a thing of the past, following the lease of additional land for car parking. Carlow County Council has agreed to lease 0.224 acres in Bennekerry for the provision of up to 35 additional car parking spaces at an annual rental cost of €3,000.

The lease is up to five years, with an option to extend that period.

“Every school has a problem with parking, but at Bennekerry it is particularly bad,” said cllr Fergal Browne. “There is a vacant field close to the school and the landowner has agreed to rent it to the council for five years. It is badly needed, with scope for 35 car parking spaces,” he added.

Cllr Browne remarked that cars are regularly backed onto the Hacketstown Road, particularly if there is a funeral in Bennekerry. He stated that “a lot of work has been done” to secure this lease, while it was possible that it may lead to “other things to benefit the parish”.

The proposal was proposed by cllr Browne and seconded by cllr Fintan Phelan, who described the current situation as “very, very dangerous” and this proposal as “extremely welcome”.

Cllr Jim Deane thanked cllr Browne for his efforts and also the landowners for their co-operation.

By Suzanne Pender
