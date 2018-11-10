Go-ahead farmers take a walk on the wild side

OLD stories were recalled with fondness, while some new memories were also made at a reunion of former Braun staff, which took place recently. The group of eight were among the very first employees at the factory that would eventually become the largest employer in Carlow.

The group started in late 1974/early 1975 in the technical side of the burgeoning factory, when the workforce would have been relatively small at around 60 people.

The idea for the reunion was hatched by Kilian Seitz. Kilian’s company Carlow Coatings recently moved its premises to Strawhall Industrial Estate from Chaff Street in Graiguecullen.

Former Braun colleagues Eddie Lynch and John Egan had helped with the move and the idea came about to bring the group back together, also including Seán Aherne, John Bourke, John Connolly, Derek Butler and Richard Stich.

Kilian and Richard were young Germans when they came to Carlow as toolmakers in the mid-70s. They arrived here without much English but integrated well, striking up long-lasting friendships with several Carlovians. They put down roots in Carlow, marrying and living locally.

“We were among the group of people who basically helped set up Braun and knew each other well that when some left, we would have kept in touch,” said John Egan.

Speaking of the special atmosphere at Braun when he joined in 1974, John added: “It was a great place – everyone knew everyone and at the time everyone had to do a bit of everything to get the place going.”

While many of the group still live in Carlow, John Bourke and John Connolly travelled to the reunion from Mullingar and Gowran respectively.

The group had a look at Kilian’s new business as well as a visit to the Delta Centre and even a little go-karting grand prix at the G2 Adventure Centre. The gathering was greatly enjoyed and there was much talk of holding another one in future.