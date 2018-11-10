Former staff recall early days at Braun

THOSE interested in the dairy sector learned how to best future-proof their business on a recent farm walk on the land of Lorraine and Jamie Kealy at Slaneyquarter, Tullow.

The Kealys are part of the Teagasc Farm Monitor scheme, which helps diary farmers to promote sustainable growth post-quotas.

As one of 100 Teagasc monitor farms, the Kealy holding has a detailed physical and financial plan for targets it aims to hit. Farms involved in the programme have the support of a local advisor.

As part of the scheme, monitor farms play host to an annual farm walk where others can learn from their experience to sustainably and profitably future-proof their dairy farm business.

The Kealys were newcomers to dairy farming and over a five-year period build up a successful enterprise.

Jamie was not from a farming background. His family were involved in construction and Jamie initially followed his father into carpentry. He became involved in agriculture through the construction of agri-buildings.

“I had grown up in the countryside and spent a lot of time on farms during summer holidays, so I had always been interested in farming, but there was no family history in farming.”

The couple took the plunge in 2003, buying 16 acres and starting a beef enterprise. In 2013, they leased further land and started milking a year later.

Jamie added: “We had never milked a cow before or run a dairy, so we knew we had a lot to learn. The advantage is that we felt we had to do everything by the book, so it was the latest thinking. We brought no bad habits with us, so there was nothing to interfere with our plans.”

Speaking of the monitor programme, he said: “It provided us with access to invaluable and progressive advice. We’re gaining a lot from it.”