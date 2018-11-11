Overjoyed Darren named as European Lions Club young ambassador for 2018

A FIVE-YEAR plan in which Carlow County Council sets out its ambitions for nurturing and guiding culture and the arts was launched recently. The launch, which took place in Forward Steps Family Resource Centre, Tullow, showcased the project named ‘A cup of tea’.

Led by artist Liga Valge, the project brings together a multicultural group that is local yet universal in the ritual of sharing and making tea together. At the launch, the group shared the teapots they are redesigning and demonstrated the skills that they’re using to reimagine them.

The five-year arts and culture strategy was developed for the county by the council’s culture team with arts officer Sinead Dowling as well as local artists, cultural and heritage organisations and community groups, who were also consulted. Some of the special initiatives include the Drummond Eco-Bog Project that will be facilitated by artists and extends to schools in the area; a photographic and social oral history project of the Royal Oak, Bagenalstown; and the development of a heritage website www.fromcarlowstreams.ie, which will archive collections of Carlow poetry, songs and recitations.

The plan, which is all part of the Creative Ireland programme, also includes the council’s involvement in cultural events like ‘A day with the Ducketts’ and Carlow Garden Festival through Carlow Tourism, Scarefest and Féile an Fhómhair through Glór Cheatharlach.

“Placing culture and creativity at the heart of public policy is at the core of the Creative Ireland Programme, which has been adopted here in Carlow through our Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018-2022. The Creative Ireland Carlow programme has already afforded unique opportunities and has seen astonishing results for our communities across Co Carlow,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council.

Full details of the Carlow Local Authority Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018-2022 can be found at https://creative.ireland.ie or at www.carlow.ie.