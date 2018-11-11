Five-year plan for culture and arts unveiled by council

DARREN McDonald from Tullow was named Lions Club European Young Ambassador 2018 at an international competition last week in Skopje, Macedonia.

“I’m over the moon, to be honest. I’m absolutely delighted,” Darren told The Nationalist.

The 19-year-old former student of Tullow Community School was chosen by an international jury from contestants from UK, Germany, Macedonia, Belgium, Italy and Romania for the young ambassador title. He received a bursary of €3,500, which he plans to invest in providing better access for teenagers with special needs to Tullow Youth Project, a club he set up at the tender age of ten years’ old. His greatest inspiration and motivating factors are his two brothers Brian, (20) and 18-year-old Conor, who both have autistic spectrum disorder (ASD).

Because Darren is so close to his brothers in age, he began to be their mentor, especially with their communication skills, from when he was very young. But setting up Tullow Youth Project and mentoring his brothers were just the beginning of Darren’s volunteering and campaigning work. His latest campaign saw him raise more than €6,000 to help buy a specially-designed minibus for the students of St Laserian’s.

“During my leaving cert year I decided that I’d focus solely on raising money for St Laserian’s. I wanted to raise €6,000 so I called it the 6K Project. I was running back around, back and forth, I was so busy studying for the leaving cert and organising all the fundraising events,” he laughed. While he was in sixth year, he also celebrated his 18 birthday and so joined the army reserves, where he’s now a two-star private. He’s currently studying applied science in Limerick IT, but while he’s back home in Tullow, he’s improving access to the youth club for people with additional needs and will invest his Lions Club prize fund into that cause. The son of Anne Marie and Brian McDonald, Darren also has two younger sisters ‒ 11-year-old Angel and Saoirse (2).

Throughout his teenage years, Darren promoted positive mental health awareness and headed a Generation Connection project in which senior citizens and teenagers talk, sing and dance together. The teenagers also get to impart their IT know-how, while the seniors share their knowledge of local history and heritage.

Darren has raised funds for the Hope Foundation in Kolkata, India and has won Gaisce and John Paul II awards for volunteering. He also owns and cares for more than 170 animals. Darren would like to thank everyone who helped and encouraged him to take part in the Lions Club Young Ambassador competition, including Emer Fitzgerald, chaplain with Tullow Community School, and Cathy Lillycrap from Tullow Youth Project.

He was nominated for the Young Ambassador Award by Carlow Lions Club, where he was supported by Jackie Morley and was accompanied at the competition by Lions Clubs district youth officer Brian O’Keefe.

“We are tremendously proud of Darren, who is a wonderful ambassador and a role model for young people in Ireland and throughout Europe,” said Brian.