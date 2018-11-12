Overjoyed Darren named as European Lions Club young ambassador for 2018

“THE amount of work it took was unbelievable. I could have built a castle!”

Those were the words of Anne Byrne, a founder member of the committee tasked with raising funds for Co Carlow’s first hospice. That ten-year-old dream became a reality last Saturday morning as the four-bed hospice and palliative care unit at Carlow District Hospital was officially opened.

After Bishop Denis Nulty performed a blessing, the ribbon was officially cut by Anne, along with Mary Farrell, director of nursing at the District Hospital, and Seán McDermott, whose later father John was the committee’s first chairman. At the opening ceremony, Anne acknowledged the generosity of the people of Co Carlow for their financial and moral support.

The state-of-the-art facility features the four-bed palliative care units, an oratory with beautiful stained-glass windows, a family room and a kitchenette. A nurses’ station connects the unit to the original district hospital, where transitional and respite care are given.

Ten nurses as well as ancillary staff are working there and referrals for patients are made by local GPs, hospitals and the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The facility has been a long time coming and over its history saw opposition from certain quarters to the idea. It also featured protracted negotiations with the HSE. The plan started out as a purpose-built premises on a green-field site, but when that didn’t work out, the idea of increasing the palliative care beds in Carlow District Hospital was mooted. Years of negotiation took place until finally the centre was built and ready to receive patients from last September.

“The amount of work it took was unbelievable. I could have built a castle!” Anne revealed to ***The Nationalist***. “It’s amazing the amount of people who said that we didn’t need a hospice in Carlow. People have their own little ideas of things, don’t they? It was a battle all the way!” she continued.

She also said that the facility cost about €800,000, with €200,000 left over in the kitty for continuing maintenance work. The committee will continue to fundraise for its patient comfort fund, but “not at the same intensity as before”, according to Anne.

“It was all worth it; I feel like we’re providing a service that was needed for Co Carlow. That makes it all worthwhile,” she continued.

“All the money was raised by the people of Co Carlow. The people who gave were so generous; they’ve been loyal all the way through. They have a lot to be proud of. It just shows that if you need something and stick with it, you’ll get it,” concluded Anne.