New website features all things Carlow

THE people and organisations across counties Carlow, Laois and Kildare were acknowledged and thanked by the president of IT Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, at the recent conferring ceremonies at the Carlow campus.

More than 2,700 degree, master’s and PhD students graduated this year from IT Carlow and at the conferring ceremonies Dr Mulcahy acknowledged the ongoing support the college receives locally. She also made reference to the fact that, along with Waterford IT, the college is to achieve the status of technological university. It will be the first university of its kind in Ireland and Dr Mulcahy acknowledged the role that local support has played in the college’s development.

“To the people of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare and Laois, know that you continue to be to the forefront of all our plans. You have contributed in no small way to our determination to provide the necessary leadership in the university initiative over the past six years on this project. You share our values and ambitious vision for the future in a highly-supportive and pragmatic way,” Dr Mulcahy said. “Alongside our partner institute in this endeavour, WIT, we are excited about putting forward our vision for a new type of multi-campus Irish university; a leading European technological university recognised for regional connectedness and global impact.”

The last five years has been a period of significant growth for IT Carlow, with a 70% increase in total student numbers, an expanding range of academic courses and the roll-out of an ambitious capital development programme. The IT is currently building a new €15 million 30-acre South Sports Campus and plans to add a new €25m Science and Technology Centre within the next 24 months. It is also in the process of appointing design teams for a new library and for an administration/staff offices building, while progressing plans for a new campus for Wexford.

Dr Mulcahy concluded: “One of the reasons why graduation is such a joyous occasion is because this hall, and the grounds of this campus, are filled with hope – hope that you will be secure, happy and content in your life; hope that you will go on to achieve even more. We are all immensely proud of you, and we couldn’t be happier for you.”