New website features all things Carlow

CARLOW Town Hall was filled to capacity on Tuesday night 6 November for the launch of Eugene Carbery’s book on his maternal grandfather Michael Governey (1852-1924), businessman, civic leader and family man. The book was launched by Dr Elaine Callinan, lecturer in history at Carlow College.

For Eugene, from Mortarstown, a retired lecturer in electronics at IT Carlow, the book is the culmination of three years of intense research, telling the story of a man born on a small tenant farm in Ballylinan, Co Laois and chronicling his central role in the business life of Carlow town, his involvement in politics as a town commissioner, urban district councillor and county councillor and as a family man.

Married twice and a father of ten children from his second marriage, he was a devoted family man. His second wife, Madeline Brodie, later carried on the business and political involvement created by Michael during his lifetime. He developed the successful mineral water manufacturing enterprise Corcoran & Co, Carlow and in 1903 established Governey’s Boot Factory in the town to create employment for the people of Carlow.

Eugene said his raison d’etre for the book was sparked when several local historians, and others, expressed surprise that very little was ever written on Michael Governey. He penned an article for Carloviana, but quickly realised this would be more a book than an article.

The author said that he had remained as detached as possible from the fact that Michael Governey was his grandfather. That was not too difficult, as he never knew the man.

“However, as the weeks and months of research went by, and as I scanned through thousands of columns of The Nationalist, and other newspapers, I have gotten to know Michael Governey very well.

“I came to understand him and the stances he took on many issues. I became a witness to his weekly life and, indeed, the life in Carlow and country as a whole at the time.” Eugene was overcome with emotion on reading, towards the end of his research phase, news of Michael Governey’s death in 1924. “Not just because he was my grandfather but, having lived with him through all the events over 45 years of public life, I realised the town of Carlow, and indeed beyond, had lost a great citizen.”

The author also welcomed some of Michael Governey’s grandchildren “my cousins and siblings,” the three Governey families, the Dundons, Colette Brophy and his own siblings, the Carberys. “It was particularly for them, and with their encouragement, that I wrote the book.

“I would like to also remember tonight Michael Governey’s children, our uncles and aunts and six of his grandchildren, who are no longer with us.”

Eugene expressed gratitude to Carlow council for providing the venue and sponsoring the launch and municipal mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane for his attendance as a speaker.

He expressed sincere thanks to John Kelly from Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society as MC for the launch. He also thanked local historian Michael Purcell and Avril Hadden as well as his friends, in-laws, book supporters and some past employees of both Corcoran’s and Governey’s Boot Factory for their attendance at the launch.