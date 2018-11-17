Brave Brandon’s selfless acts of charity rewarded with dream trip

  • Home >
Thursday, November 15, 2018

AS birthday gifts go, being presented with a cheque for €9,500 is very special, but then Holy Angels Day Care Centre is a very special place.

When staff at AIB Carlow heard that Holy Angels wanted to renovate its hydrotherapy pool and needed to raise about €40,000 to meet the upgrade cost, the bankers immediately thought that they could help. It started off with just a coffee morning, but pretty soon the idea snowballed into a full-sized bake sale, a day-long spinathon and a fantastic treasure hunt at Rathwood Garden Centre.

“It’s the first time that we’ve done something like this,” said Audrey Blanche, one of the organisers from AIB. “We went up to Holy Angels and met the little ones who go there. It’s heart-wrenching to see them; they really touched our hearts and the staff there are amazing.”

Jimmy Daly presented the proceeds of a lawnmower run and family day to the Holy Angels Day Care Centre in Carlow, Pictrued are Jamie Bambrick, Jimmy Daly, Caroline Williams, Geraldine Connell (manager, Holy Angels), Fr John McEvoy (chaplain, Holy Angels),Thelma Williams and Kaitlin, Thomas and Zapphire
AIB isn’t the only locally-based company that’s rowed in behind the project, though. Once word got out that Holy Angels needed a financial dig-out to overhaul the hydrotherapy area, several businesses and individuals organised fundraising events, including the Jack Nolan Memorial Tractor Run, which raised €7,500 for them, and the Seven Oaks Hotel, which hosted a 40th birthday disco, raising an impressive €4,800. Other donations included €5,000 which was raised by the community of Ballinkillen, €800 from Scraggs Alley, and €500 which was collected in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

Geraldine Connell, manager of the day care centre that’s specifically for children aged four years and younger with special needs, was delighted with the generosity of the people. “We were gobsmacked by people’s generosity,” she said.

The centre was opened in October 1978 and over the past four decades it has helped generations of children with special needs and their families by providing them with vital services.

By Elizabeth Lee
