Brave Brandon’s selfless acts of charity rewarded with dream trip

A TRULY special night of music and reflection to celebrate the lives of a group of pioneering Sisters of Mercy was held in St Clare’s church, Graiguecullen recently.

Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin compered the inspiring evening to an audience of over 1,000 in the church and an incredible 27,000 online viewers.

The special concert was a celebration of the lives of Mother Agatha O’Brien and a group of pioneering Sisters of Mercy, who travelled from Carlow to Pittsburgh, USA in 1848.

Their extraordinary legacy in America has reached far and wide, while they continue to be remembered today in schools, hospitals and even a university named after their home town of Carlow.

Performing were singer/songwriter Justin Kelly, whose song The Ballad of Mother Agatha led to the special concert. The free concert coincided with the visit of over 30 guests from Pittsburgh to unveil a plaque dedicated to the sisters in St Leo’s College.

“It was a fantastic evening, there was something really special about it all,” reflected Terry Martin, who helped to organise the event.

“Patrick Bergin was incredible and it was wonderful to have the Poor Clare sisters join us to see the concert,” he added.

The theme of the concert was The Journey, reflecting the journey made by these incredible seven sisters, known as ‘the sacred seven,’ while also in a spiritual and emotional sense reflecting the journey we all make through life.

Liam Lawton also performed, while cellist David Doyle, Padraig Whelan on piano, Carole O’Neill on backing vocals and David Ayers (guitarist), all enhanced the musical arrangements.

A choir from St Fiacc’s NS was another highlight of the evening.

“People viewed online from Liverpool, Manchester, London, Lisbon and the US, it was just extraordinary to see the incredible number from all over the world who tuned in,” said Terry.