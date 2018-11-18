Credit union drops High Court action against its CEO

A TEN-year-old boy who’s been battling cancer is about to collect a bravery award and see a second dream come true when he attends this year’s Share a dream awards.

Brandon Bolger from Graiguecullen won a dream Disney cruise for trying to help other children with cancer, while he himself bravely battles a rare disease called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

On Saturday 24 November, Brandon and his parents Craig and Sandra will be guests of honour at the Dream Ball and National Children of Courage Awards, which take place in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick.

The plucky youngster is one of just eight children to win a bravery award in the Share a dream organisation for his efforts to help other children also battling cancer.

Brandon’s original dream was to buy his favourite tractor, a Zetar 6211, paint it yellow and bring it to agricultural shows around Ireland to make money for children in Crumlin Hospital. Brandon, who attends Levitstown NS in Co Kildare, hit upon the idea of raising money and buying toys for his sick peers after he became bored and frustrated during treatment in Crumlin. He and his supporters have managed to raise over €6,000 to buy the beloved tractor after his fundraising campaign went national. The tractor is now paid for, fully restored and painted yellow and is due to be delivered today, Tuesday, from a garage in Co Offaly.

“Brandon went to see the tractor a few weeks ago in the garage and had the mechanics – three grown men – crying looking at him,” his father Craig told The Nationalist. “Everything was done from scratch, so it’s in brilliant condition. We were told that the mechanics never worked as hard to get a job done to get the tractor ready for Brandon.”

Since word spread about Brandon’s ambition to buy the Zetar and raise funds to help other children in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Brandon’s become quite the celebrity and has travelled all over the country, appearing on radio shows and being guest of honour at car rallies and tractor runs.

But the brave little boy is still undergoing very sickening chemotherapy treatments himself and just finished his 13th round at the weekend.

His symptoms only began in February this year when a verruca-type growth appeared on his foot. It was cut out by a chiropodist, but when it grew back bigger and uglier, Brandon tested positively for a type of cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

He’s an outdoorsy-type little fella who loves farming and tractors, playing football and hunting. He finds the time when he’s cooped up in hospital getting treatment very difficult and frustrating, and so, rather than feel sorry for himself, he decided to be pro-active and raise funds to buy new toys for sick children.

His campaign to buy the tractor brought him to the attention of the Share a dream organisation, who will present him with his bravery award next week at their dream ball.

The ball is a night for celebrating life and for making happy memories. If you’d like to attend to support Brandon and his family, tickets are still available at www.shareadream.ie or by calling 061 200080.