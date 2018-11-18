Credit union drops High Court action against its CEO

A FORGOTTEN burial site of the historic Duckett family has been restored to its deserved dignity due to the trojan efforts of one Ballyhade man.

For over 18 months, Anthony Joyce has transformed the family cemetery at Knocknacree, around two miles from Duckett’s Grove on the Tullow-Castledermot Road, from an overgrown jungle.

The burial ground contains the graves of eight members of the Duckett family, including William Dawson Duckett, the last male heir of Duckett’s Grove.

The finishing touches to the restoration work were completed recently with Castledermot fabricator Des Kelly providing a new gate, replacing an old sheet of corrugated metal.

In recent decades, the cemetery, which is located in the field, had become overgrown.

The walls were ivy-ridden and such was the level of growth it was inaccessible.

Anthony joked that you would have needed a tank to navigate inside the burial ground initially.

“It was forgotten and overgrown. Anthony took it on himself to clean to up,” said Michael Dempsey of Castledermot Historical Society. “From the road, you can now see the graves and a headstone. You would not have known what it was … It was like a jungle.”

Day after day, Anthony worked removing ivy and laurel trees from the cemetery and its walls.

A mountain of cuttings had to be taken away, while the retired Kildare Co Council worker also cleaned and painted each grave railing. Each of the graves had six intricate legs, which were time consuming to paint. They were also smartened up with new chippings.

There had been times when Anthony was finishing up close to 11pm, while local man Pat Doyle also gave assistance in recent times and landowner Pat Hennessy also offered his support.

Last spring, Castledermot Historical Society presented a certificate to Anthony for his efforts.

“You cannot say enough about Anthony, He has devoted almost two years of his life to it,” added Michael. “Had he not done it, it would not have been done.”

Anthony himself is a modest, unassuming individual, who is not one for praise.

“Everyone asks how I did it, I don’t know to be honest,” he said.

Asked why he had made such a commitment, he replied: “What’s that quizshow line? I started, so I will finish.”

As a child, the good-humoured Kildare man once scaled the walls of the burial ground with friends.

He visited the cemetery two years ago and felt it made for a sorry sight. Anthony is also interested in local history and believes the Ducketts had been good landlords.

The oldest grave is that of Elizabeth Dawson Duckett, who died in 1839 and was the eldest daughter of John Dawson Duckett, sheriff of Co Carlow. John Dawson Duckett is also buried there, having died in 1866.

It is also the resting place of William Dawson Duckett’s first wife Anna Maria, who died in 1894.

William would later marry Marie Georgina Thompson, who left Duckett’s Grove in 1916 to live in Dublin.

Marie Georgina would have a public fallout with her only daughter Olive and left her a shilling in her will.

The youngest person buried there is 14-year-old John Dawson Duckett Esq, who died in Bath in 1841.

Anthony hopes the cemetery will be easier to maintain now and he will be keeping an eye on the place. There is always room for improvement, though, and Anthony eyed some stone capping work he would like done at the cemetery, although he would require machinery.

For now, Anthony has other projects that have been on the back burner.

“I have plenty to do at my own house,” he remarked.