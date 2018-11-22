Chocolate heaven promised for Carlow’s youngest bakers

TWO Carlow pooches have shown there is more to dogs than barking at strangers after reaching the final of a national competition based on personality.

Having pinpointed six main doggie traits, Petmania teamed up with Purina Beta to find ‘RealDogs Ambassadors’.

The competition is unique, as it emphasises the wonderful personalities of dogs, instead of the usual contests, which mainly focus on aesthetics and cuteness. It has six categories ‒ the thrill-seeker, the jester, the foodie, the explorer, the chaser, and the buddy.

The first Carlow finalist was Bailey, a Cavachon. He made the cut in the explorer section due to his inquisitive nature. Owned by Mags Doran in Carlow town, Bailey isn’t new to the spotlight. He previously won Ireland’s Top Dog in 2017 as well as being victorious in the Nose of Tralee contest.

Marley is the second Carlow finalist, having qualified in the foodie category. He is a Pug/Jack Russell owned by Maria Byrne from Tullow. Marley has a personality that lights up a room and he can do many tricks on command. But most importantly, he will do anything for a treat.

The winners were announced at a recent final and although Bailey and Marley didn’t win, they can still hold their tails up high!