Heroic teenager wins bravery award

GREAT bakers, cupcake decorators, chocolatiers and truffle makers of the future will get top tips from the experts at fun-filled, cupcake decorating and chocolate truffle making workshops at Carlow’s Visual on Saturday 8 December as part of the mouth-watering Carlow Culinary Christmas programme.

Renowned baker and owner of Kelly Lou Cakes, Café and Boutique Bakery, Kelly Ging, will share her Christmas cupcake decorating skills and tips with children aged five to 12 years during two workshops at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Each class is limited to just ten eager decorators and every child will decorate and bring home a box of six cupcakes, a recipe card and certificate of completion. All children must be accompanied by one lucky adult, who attends for free. The cost per child is just €10 and places are booking up fast.

Sisters Karen and Natalie Keane are passionate about everything to do with chocolate and their chocolate truffle-making workshops with Bean and Goose Craft Chocolate also set to be a sellout success. It runs at noon and again at 3pm.

The ten lucky participants will create their own piece of chocolate heaven and will craft up to five truffles each to bring home, along with a recipe card and a certificate of completion. Again, the entry cost is just €10 and the classes are open to children aged five to 12 years. Every child must be accompanied by an adult, who attends for free.

Carlow Culinary Christmas is a Carlow Local Enterprise Office initiative and head of enterprise Kieran Comerford said that the workshops are always a huge hit. “So many of our great bakers, chefs, food producers and more all showed great passion and flare from a young age. It’s something we hear over and over again. We’re confident that these workshops will inspire the great bakers and chocolatiers of the future”.

Carlow Culinary Christmas runs from 6-8 December at Visual. This year’s festive programme includes a feast of demonstrations, stalls, free giveaways and more. Fishy Fish’s Martin Shanahan takes to the stage for the opening night on Thursday 6 December. Rachel Allen is the VIP chef on Friday 7 December and a fun-filled evening of side-splitting laughter and more is promised when comedian Karl Spain hosts a celebrity cook-off on Saturday 8 December. Tickets for all the demonstrations are available through the Visual box office.

The fabulous food village also opens nightly and will feature all ingredients for a festive feast, great food gifts and everything you could possibly want to make it a culinary Christmas like no other.