Red-carpet treatment for Keeva at launch of her book for children’s charity

FROM humble beginnings, when Mary Doyle drove around the county setting up youth groups and summer camps to its current position of working with 5,000 young people a year, Carlow Regional Youth Services (CRYS) has come a long way!

To celebrate its 30 years in existence, they hosted an exhibition of the work they’ve carried out over the past three decades.

“We wanted to show people what we have done and what we continue to do,” Jamie Alcock, a youth worker with CRYS told The Nationalist. “It was a lovely day, we had a lovely time.”

The event took place in the community garden An Gairdín Beo in Carlow, when past service users and staff members, along with the young people currently using its services, were invited along.

Founder Mary Doyle said a few words, as did the current chief Kathryn Wall and Declan Callan, chairman of the board.

It was a nostalgic event, but also a time to take stock and consider how the organisation has grown from its humble beginnings. Their services for young people range from sports and summer camps to counselling and resilience training, through to support of the LGBT community and other minorities. Between part-time and full-time staff, some 50 people are employed at its centres in Carlow, Tullow, Bagenalstown and Graiguecullen.

If you’d like to know more about the services provided by CRYS, please contact 059 9130476.