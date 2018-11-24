Red-carpet treatment for Keeva at launch of her book for children’s charity

TWO Carlow hairdressers produced unbeatable style to claim awards at a prestigious national competition.

Chloe Nolan from Vanilla Hair Design in Tullow and Kelly Hogan from Rustiq Salon in Carlow town were category winners at the Alfaparf Milano Fantastic Hairdresser Awards. Chloe won the Fantastic Long Hair Stylist Award, while Kelly took home the Fantastic Junior Award.

The stylists tackled this year’s theme of ‘God Modern’ inspired by the mod style of 1960s London.

Chloe won the award for the bold style and shape on model Ashlie McHutcheon, which she came up with just days before the competition.

“I am totally over the moon … I was not expecting it. I hadn’t placed at the competition before, let alone won something,” she said.

Chloe has been hairdressing for seven years and joined Vanilla in the summer. She loved the freedom to experiment in the competition ‒ “it’s brilliant to do something you love and try something different”.

Kelly was judged on the style, colour and fashion of her model. She went for a bowl shape at the back and texture in the front. She used a mix of colour starting from a deep purple before dissolving in a light lilac on model Minja MacLennan.

The Wolfhill stylist was runner-up in the category last year and was stunned to do even better this time.

“I was actually in shock. I got off my chair, cried and then sat back down! Girls around me had to pull me up out of the seat to get me on the stage,” she said.

“I was happy with the style, but you always feel doubt. I love competitions, though, and try to have a good time at them.”

Kelly is in the final year of her four-year traineeship and said the award provided a great confidence boost in her career ahead.

The Alfaparf Milanos are the most widely anticipated and best-attended awards ceremony in the hairdressing industry on the island of Ireland.