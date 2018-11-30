€650m grant for improvement works at Borris viaduct

THE people who lost their lives in World War I were remembered at a memorial service in Carlow Town Hall recently.

A plaque commemorating the men and women of Carlow who perished in the Great War was unveiled at the service by mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane, cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue and cllr Fergal Browne, vice-chairperson of the centenary committee.

In his speech, cllr Browne referred to the role that women played in WWI, particularly in munitions factories, where they worked, or in the field hospitals where they took care of the wounded.

“For every one person who was killed, there were three or four who were injured,” he said, referring to the millions of people who either died or were injured in the bloody battles.

At the memorial service, bugler Christine Somers played the Last Post, after which Paul Horan, assistant professor in Trinity College, and Paul Dunne from Carlow Little Theatre read poetry and reflections about the war.

A solemn laying of wreaths by cllrs O’Donoghue, Murnane and Browne then followed before the plaque was blessed by Fr Ruairí O’Domhnaill and Reverend David White.

The proceedings, which were co-ordinated by John Shortall and Deirdre Condron in the county library, ended with a rendition of the national anthem by Gerrie Dunne and the Killeshin Pipe Band.

The Carlow service followed on from a similar event at the county’s WWI memorial park in Leighlinbridge on Armistice Day, Sunday 11 November.