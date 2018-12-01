Thoughtful teens need to raise €16k for school-building trip to Africa

MORE than 100 business people, local representatives, council officials and other guests attended the launch of the new inCarlow campaign aimed at supporting job creation agencies, particularly IDA and Enterprise Ireland, in their quest to bring new business ventures to Co Carlow.

At the launch of the initiative on Thursday night in Lisnavagh House, Rathvilly, ten leading local companies were acknowledged for bringing Co Carlow to the fore of economic achievement. The companies acknowledged were Netwatch, Silver Spear Gin, Walsh Whiskey Distillery, MSD, Arboretum, Burren Precast, Codd Mushrooms, the National Ploughing Association, Swans Electrical and Robert Quinn Ltd.

The “inCarlow” initiative includes a new website, promotional video and brochures, which will be used to support Carlow County Council, the IDA and Enterprise Ireland in their work to stimulate investment in Co Carlow.

Next year, the council will lead a variety of investment activities and projects such as the development of a new inCarlow Start-up Programme, InCarlow Student Innovation Programme, and InCarlow direct marketing activities led by Carlow County Council’s economic development team in partnership with key stakeholders.

“I recently had the pleasure of meeting economic development professionals and representatives from across the globe as part of our recent visit to Tempe, Arizona and there was significant interest in forming international partnerships with Co Carlow. Now is the time for the county to utilise its worldwide connections and goodwill in order to build a different future for the county,” said Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

“We in Carlow County Council have a clear role in leading and supporting the promotion and development of the county as an ideal place to develop indigenous enterprise and attract foreign direct investment, in partnership with key stakeholders,” Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: “2019 will mark five years since the establishment of our Local Enterprise Office and we now have the people, the resources and the networks in place to ensure a campaign and brand like “inCarlow” will yield results for the county in terms of job creation, innovation and business development.”

Concluding the launch, David Walsh of Netwatch said: “Netwatch is a global company but, more importantly, it is a Carlow company and we are very proud of that. inCarlow provides all of us with the opportunity to shout about the message that Co Carlow is the ideal place to develop and locate a business with its proximity to Dublin, innovative workforce, two institutions of higher education and, most importantly, a network that welcomes, embraces and supports one another in order to achieve business success.”