Knockbeg boys succeed in local ‘Battle of Wits’

A WONDERFUL festive atmosphere of music and food has brought Tinryland NS another step closer to having its very own astro-turf area.

The school held a terrific Taste of Christmas event in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently with famed chef Edward Hayden, who not only demonstrated some absolutely mouth-watering dishes but served up a wonderful ambience on the night, too.

“It was a great success; we raised nearly €3,000, which brings our total to almost €18,000 for the astro-turf surface, which is to improve our senior yard,” explained Andrea McDonald, chairperson of the parents’ association.

“Our goal is €25,000; then the board of management will match that funding, so we’re nearly there now. We’ve been fundraising for this for a few years now,” she added.

A Taste of Christmas began with a fantastic craft and food fair, with some wonderful local food producers and crafters displaying and selling their wares.

The audience was then treated to a terrific performance by singer Tina Kavanagh, which was a real highlight of the night for many.

Then it was the turn of Edward Hayden to take to the stage, where he created some delicious dishes, cooking up a storm with everything from glazed pork to Bailey’s cheesecake.

“We raffled off Edward’s dishes at the end and by all accounts they were absolutely fantastic … certainly all the smells were amazing,” said Andrea.

Andrea paid tribute to all the parents, the Tinryland community and the many businesses which supported the event.

“It was really well supported by the entire community. We’d a full house and many businesses donated to our raffle. We had some gorgeous prizes, including a hamper from Seerys full of their Christmas food, a beautiful hamper from Sam McCauley’s, a voucher from Top Knot hairdressers in Kilkenny and lots of wine and boxes of chocolates ‒ all donated,” said Andrea.

Andrea paid particular tribute to Trish Purcell of the parents’ association, who went above and beyond to ensure A Taste of Christmas was a huge success for the school.