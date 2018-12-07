Community garden project will feature a sensory space for people with Alzheimer’s

TALENTED youngsters from Carlow’s Spotlight Stage School stormed the set on Friday night, when the Ireland’s biggest TV extravaganza, The Late Late Toy Show, aired on RTÉ One.

Stuart O’Connor, the owner of Spotlight Stage School, is performance producer for the show, which means he designs and choreographs the opening and closing sequences, while he also recruits the children who perform throughout the sell-out show.

The year’s theme was The greatest showman with a studio set designed to look like the big top of a circus. Stewart’s youngsters impressed the studio audience so much that they got a standing ovation, as did 15-year-old Spotlight member Rachel Coyne, who sang Never Enough from The greatest showman.

Up to 30 other young singers were auditioned to perform that particular song, but it was Rachel who made the grade!

“The opening sequence got a standing ovation and so did Rachel. That’s really unusual, but Rachel is a special talent. She did an outstanding job,” Stuart told The Nationalist.

Stuart also revealed that this year’s show was particularly challenging, because not only was it “in the round”, it was also Ryan Tubridy’s first time to sing! The children had to spend three weeks of intense rehearsals, with rehearsals during the final week taking place in RTÉ.

“It’s a huge amount of work and they work really, really hard but, then again, it is the Toy Show. It’s an institution, there’s no other show like it anywhere. And the fact that it’s done live is unique, too. It’s huge, the audience figures have just come in and 1.4 million people watched it. I’m delighted with it,” concluded Stuart.