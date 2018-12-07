Community garden project will feature a sensory space for people with Alzheimer’s

HOUSEHOLDS, groups and businesses that do their bit to brighten up Tullow were recognised recently.

The Develop Tullow Association’s (DTA) Tidy Town group held its annual awards to honour locals whose dedicated efforts improved the locality.

Eighteen gongs were handed out for best hanging basket, community garden, business, cottage garden, window box and town garden.

“We are trying to reward the households who liven up the environment and provide a bright spot to the day,” said cllr William Paton of the DTA.

Speaking of Michael Maher’s garden, which won the Best Town Garden Award, cllr Paton said: “Walking by it, it would just lift your spirits.”

At the awards, the DTA also outlined the 2018 Tidy Towns report for Tullow, which saw the area gain six points, only a few behind popular tourist spots such as Cashel.

The Tidy Towns judges lauded local initiatives, including a new paint scheme delivered through the Town and Villages programme, the transformation of Bridge House, the captivating mural on Elm Beauty and new map documentation. They described Tullow “as a lovely town; well worth getting to know better”.

“The only real criticism was they asked us to plant more perennials,” said cllr Paton. “We have a fair bit to go, but we are only four marks away from winning a bronze medal.”

Cllr Paton lauded the work of local volunteers who meet every meet every Wednesday evening during the summer months to clean up Tullow.

“This year, we had a couple of very young kids helping out, so you are never too old or too young to help!”

Even ex-pats got involved, with Tom McNabb and his wife Lynn assisting a clean-up in the River Slaney on a visit home from Australia.

The local Tidy Towns crew maintained two closed graveyards at Lemoneigh and Mullaun, while it also supported a conservation programme for the Grey Partridge.

Cllr Paton said there was a lot of positive news in Tullow and he was particularly struck by statistics from the local recycling facilities.

“People in Tullow love recycling, it’s really clear,” he said.

Tullow households recycled 2.5 tonnes of aluminium cans in 2017, up 34% from the previous year. Twenty-three tonnes of brown glass was also recycled, an increase of a third.

Cllr Paton joked that the 38% increase in the amount of clear glass being recycled indicated that white wine was the tipple of choice for locals.

Businesses also played their part in recycling, with O’Toole’s service station on the Bunclody Road introducing compostable cups.

Plans for 2019 include new wildflower areas, tourist information maps, a register of historical plaques, a recycling survey and works on the circular brick area in the town park.