Community garden project will feature a sensory space for people with Alzheimer’s

TACKLING crime and ensuring greater safety and security were the key issues discussed at the recent AGM of Grange Community Alert.

The well-attended meeting in Killerig Golf Club welcomed chief superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Division Dominic Hayes, who spoke on the importance of community alert groups such as Grange in supporting the gardaí in the fight against crime.

He praised the work of Grange Community Alert, one of the first such groups in the county and spoke about the large number of similar groups across the county.

Chief Superintendent Hayes encouraged areas without text alert groups to come on board, adding that through vigilance and community support, crime can be tackled effectively.

The meeting was chaired by cllr John Pender, who also welcomed the district’s crime prevention officer Sgt Peter McConnon as well as James Murphy and Franny Corcoran from Tullow Fire Service.

The fire personnel outlined some fire safety tips and measures homeowners should take, with some expert advice received on the night.

Sharon Kavanagh, secretary of Grange Community Text Alert, outlined a very comprehensive secretary’s report, indicated the various activities the group engaged in during the year. Treasurer Dolores Gorman Dooley also gave an account of the group’s financial dealings during the year.

A raffle was also held on the night, while members of the public also had the opportunity to sign up to this year’s text alert service.

Anyone who wishes to become a member of Grange Community Text Alert can contact any committee member.