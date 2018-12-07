Community garden project will feature a sensory space for people with Alzheimer’s

THE annual Carlow Lions Club and SVP Christmas food appeal will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday 13-15 December and on the same days the following week.

“Once again, we are asking the people of Carlow to rise to the challenge and to give to those in need a little something for Christmas. You will see us at Dunnes Stores, Rath’s Londis, SuperValu and Tesco on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the two weekends prior to Christmas collecting non-perishable food,” said John O’Donovan from the Lions Club.

“We also gratefully accept cash donations, which enable us to purchase perishable goods such as chickens, rashers and sausages, which are added to the hampers just prior to delivery. The hampers are distributed through the Society of St Vincent De Paul over the whole of Co Carlow on the Sunday before Christmas, which this year will be Sunday 23 December.”

CBS students will help the Lions Club with the collection over the two weeks and they will be joined by students from St Leo’s College, Presentation College, Tyndall College and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach for the packing of the hampers.

Please give generously; the need is as great as ever.