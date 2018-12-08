Margaret honoured for exceptional effort at carer of the year awards

FORTY-FOUR Carlow schools received an early Christmas present in the shape of a grant for small-scale works and improvements. The grant has been targeted to address fire safety.

Deputy Pat Deering said the Department of Education is advising all school authorities to use the grant to prioritise fire safety prevention works.

He added: “I am delighted this grant will be paid to 44 schools across Carlow over the next number of days.

“This follows a commitment under Project Ireland 2040 that the Minor Works Grant will be paid on an annual basis to all primary schools.”

All schools will receive a flat rate of €5,500, plus €18.50 for each mainstream pupil and €74 for each special needs pupil.

“The grant is worth €6,425 for a 50-pupil school and over €11,000 for a 300-pupil school,” said deputy Deering.

The Rathvilly-based TD added that school assessments by the department had indicated the need for schools to have a strong focus on “fire-safety housekeeping, maintenance and, where necessary, remedial works”.