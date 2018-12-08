Margaret honoured for exceptional effort at carer of the year awards

DR Martin Mansergh became the first person to be awarded the St Columbanus Medal at a ceremony in Carlow College last Tuesday. The honour was bestowed in recognition of his contribution to the peace process in Ireland over many decades in his role as adviser on Northern Ireland to four taoisigh. In particular, the medal acknowledges Dr Mansergh’s contribution to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The ceremony in Carlow College was opened by Dr Margaret Murphy, assistant registrar for academic affairs, and the citation was read by Professor Francis Campbell, vice-chancellor of St Mary’s University, Twickenham.

Dr Mansergh delivered an address focused on the challenge of creating and sustaining peace in Ireland. Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, president of Carlow College, presented the award to Dr Mansergh accompanied by students Lauren Mulhall and Andrew Mansfield, both of whom were born in April 1998 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Dr Mansergh was born in Woking, Surrey, England and he obtained his doctorate in philosophy from Christ Church, Oxford University for a study of pre-revolutionary French history. He has served in the Seanad, the Dáil and was a minister of state from 2007 to 2011. He is the author of The Legacy of History and he has been a columnist with both the Irish Times and the Irish Catholic. He is vice-chairperson of the government’s expert advisory group on the Decade of Centenaries.

Speaking about the award and recognising Dr Mansergh’s work and contribution, Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh noted: “The college is honoured that Dr Mansergh has agreed to be the recipient of the St Columbanus Medal on the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The medal was minted in honour of St Columbanus, who was born in the shadow of Mount Leinster and who contributed extensively to the ecclesiastical and cultural life of sixth and seventh century Ireland and Europe.”