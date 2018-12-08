Margaret honoured for exceptional effort at carer of the year awards

A CREW of girl guides from Carlow town recently teamed up with Dublin City University (DCU), the Lego Learnit Education Group and the Science Foundation of Ireland, where they were encouraged to learn about engineering.

The youngsters from the Dolmen Brownies in Carlow were among 200 members of the Irish Girl Guides to come up with a selection of innovative water solutions using Lego, which they then showcased at an expo in DCU.

The Brownies, who worked in teams of four, spent weeks researching the issue of water sustainability and exploring innovative ways to preserve water.

Each team designed, built and programmed an autonomous motorised Lego model incorporating a range of sensors and motors. They also designed a poster with diagrams of the solution they had come up with, the feasibility of executing the project and details of the programme used. Each group of four girls also underwent an interview about their project.

Their work culminated in an expo – similar to the BT Young Scientist Exhibition ‒ where the girls displayed their projects and were on hand to explain their creative solutions to families, friends and visitors.

The project, Irish Girl Guides Innovatively Engaging with STEM (IGGIES), is a partnership with DCU’s Learnit Lego Education and is sponsored by Science Foundation Ireland.

Irish Girl Guides has approximately 12,000 members. Guiding started in Ireland in 1911 and operates throughout the 26 counties. A total of 1,800 volunteer leaders provide an informal educational programme of fun and challenging activities to foster confidence and leadership skills in girls and young women. Girls from age five can choose to earn a wide range of badges, including community action, cultural diversity, disability awareness, drug awareness, online surfer, science investigator, engineering and global traveller.