Dr Martin Mansergh is first recipient of Carlow College award

CARLOW’S carer of the year joined carers from across Ireland for some much-deserved recognition last week.

Nurney’s Margaret Reddy attended the CarePlus Carer of the Year Awards in The Westin Hotel, Dublin. She was recognised for her efforts in caring for her 100-year-old mother-in-law Kitty.

“It was a lovely day,” said Margaret, who was joined by her husband Jim and two daughters Valerie and Cathy at the event.

Kitty has aggressive dementia and is completely bedridden. She was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago and has nearly lost all means of communication.

Margaret has often missed out on family events such as weddings and parties to look after Kitty.

Being a carer is not something the 62-year-old thinks much about, however. Caring for Kitty is just part of life.

“You don’t think about it like that, it’s just 24/7 and you keep going. She has to be cared for and that’s it.”

Margaret plays music for Kitty, reads her the paper and her favourite magazines every day and curls her hair.

“She is happy,” said Margaret. “She likes listening to the likes of Michael English. You know she’s enjoying it when she’s waving her hands to the music. She is interested in politics and gardening. She would have been a modern woman in her golden years up to seven or eight years ago.”

Kitty has respite four weeks a year in the district hospital, while Bethany House provides support on a weekly basis.

The family have had to fight to ensure that Kitty gets the level of care she needs.

“We would be very critical and looking for the best. Unless you are well able to shout behind the scenes for her, she wouldn’t be as good.”

Margaret’s daughter Cathy nominated her for the award, stating that Kitty would not have reached the 100-year milestone without her mother’s care.

There have been times that Kitty has come back poorly from stays in hospital and the family have nursed her back.

“My husband (Jim) has been great and I have a family down the road who would help if push came to shove.”

Margaret said she was struck by the stories of other carers at the national awards.

“To see the severity of what people are looking after in their homes, I thought was terrible. They are not getting enough,” she said.

This year’s national carer of the year was Cork’s Brenda O’Connell. She looks after her four-year-old son, who has a rare genetic condition that causes cerebral agitation, which can leave the little boy screaming for days with pain.

Margaret noted that the winner’s husband could not attend, as he was looking after their child.

“There’s definitely more money that needs to be put into carers. You are not recognised really. I don’t get carers allowance and talking to others, they are many in the same position,” she said.