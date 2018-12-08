Margaret honoured for exceptional effort at carer of the year awards

CO CARLOW is a hotspot for talent, with a significant potential for scaling and developing companies looking for access to talent – and that’s official!

A collaborative research project led by Carlow County Council in association with IT Carlow and County Carlow Chamber shows that over 82% of commuters have at least a third-level qualification, with 58% having more than ten years’ professional experience in their chosen field.

“Over 6,000 people commute from Co Carlow to work across Ireland and we understand that this presents Co Carlow residents and employers with a variety of opportunities, which will further enhance the county as a place in which to live, work, play, grow and learn,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council.

“From consideration of co-working and hot-desking solutions for employers who have employees living in the county and looking for cost-effective expansion options, to companies looking for a base for operations that requires talent, Carlow can provide a solution,” she added.

“Carlow has a wealth of talent and this commuter study demonstrates that the county is a significant economic catalyst for start-up, developing and locating enterprises.

“Co Carlow offers a mix of skills, infrastructure and excellent support for any company establishing or expanding operations. It is widely acknowledged that Carlow’s people are its greatest asset. The county has a dynamic, adaptable, innovative and high-quality workforce and a network which is engineered for success,” concluded Ms Holohan.

David Denieffe, vice-president for academic affairs and registrar of IT Carlow, said the data proves that any business considering locating to Carlow can reasonably conclude that a very large pool of experienced employees is available.

“We in IT Carlow are ideally placed to work with companies to build capacity of those graduates and diversify their skills base to suit the requirements of industry as part of our lifelong-learning programmes,” he stated.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brian O’Donoghue remarked that Carlow has all the advantages of greater Dublin, “without the traffic, the overcrowding and the high price of living”.

Explaining how employers can engage and benefit from the study, Kieran Comerford of the Local Enterprise Office remarked that it had not just built the research data but also a database of individuals who are seeking employment opportunities in the county.

“Over the coming year we will be developing a variety of research projects designed to enable growth in the business community,” said Mr Comerford.