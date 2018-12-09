TV’s Miriam and rugby coach Joe Schmidt back Keeva’s book launch

AUTHORS Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght scooped a top prize at this year’s prestigious Irish Book Awards, when their second novel The Importance of being Aisling won the popular fiction category.

Sarah, who hails from Borris, was over the moon with winning the award, after their book beat other popular fiction contenders such as Graham Norton’s The Keeper and the late Emma Hannigan’s book, Letters to my daughter.

“We’re delighted,” said Sarah.

She and Emer have become an Irish publishing sensation after their first book, Oh my God, what a complete Aisling, hit the number-one slot last year and stayed there for months on end.

This year’s offering, The Importance of being Aisling – Country roads take her home has also taken up top-ten residency in the book charts and after scooping first prize in the popular fiction category, the duo have now garnered further respect from the publishing world.

Sarah and Emer created the character of Aisling after the duo met in college. Aisling started out life in a Facebook page and grew so popular that the page got thousands of friends.

Sarah and Emer signed a two-book, six-figure deal with Gill Books to write a novel and when OMG What a complete Aisling was published last August, it touched a nerve with thousands of Irish women at home and abroad. The second book was published during the summer, while a third instalment is in the offing. The two friends are also writing a film script.