Author Sarah scoops major prize at Irish Book Awards

HANNAH Driver, county secretary for Carlow and club secretary of Tullow Macra, has just scooped a Macra na Feirme leadership gong at the organisation’s national awards. The ceremony took place last week in the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin.

Hannah, who hails from Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, was one of just three winners in the country, after being whittled down from a long list of 45 candidates. The list was then reduced to 20 and finally down to six potential winners.

Hannah was thrilled to hear her name being called out as one of just three winners at the gala ceremony.

“I’m over the moon, I was really chuffed about it,” a delighted Hannah told The Nationalist. “I was happy even to be selected for the top six, because everyone deserved to be there. They’re all great leaders. I knew all of them because Macra is like one big family, but I got to know them better as I went through the competition. It’s only really sinking in now.”

Hannah won the award in recognition of her work as county secretary in Carlow. The many duties she carries out include arranging monthly meetings and writing the minutes, organising all of the club’s competitions and venues, while she is also responsible for sending competition entries to the national office.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Hannah,” said county chairman Patrick Jordan. “It’s a tremendous indictment for the work that she does in Macra; she puts a huge amount of work into it.”

Hannah, a business graduate of IT Waterford, is the daughter of George and Margaret Driver. She works alongside her brother Eric in Tullow Mart, while she also farms part-time at home.