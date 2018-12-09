Dr Martin Mansergh is first recipient of Carlow College award

“AN accident waiting to happen” is how a resident described the situation where motorists are parking illegally on the Green Road in Carlow town.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that staff and students from IT Carlow and the Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training are parking on double yellow lines, on bends and on footpaths. She said that it’s a hazard for children and their parents going to school, as they are forced to walk in the road where the footpaths are blocked.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she fumed. “I walk my children to school and I have a baby in a buggy, a child on a bicycle and four other children on foot. We’re forced to walk on the road if the paths are blocked with cars. The cars also block the motorists’ views, too, so they can’t see any children if they’re going to cross the road.”

The woman continued that the situation has gotten worse in recent times because the council doesn’t send its traffic wardens into the area often enough, but the council defended its position yesterday, Monday.

A spokesperson for the council told The Nationalist that one of its wardens was in the Green Road area on Friday and that they issued parking tickets. However, she said that the issue of parking on double yellow lines, on bends and on footpaths was a “legal” matter that should be dealt with by the gardaí.

“The wardens have to look after the whole of the town, that’s their priority. We do try to get a warden up there if we get a call about it. If people are parking on double yellow lines or on paths, then that’s a legal issue. It’s a problem of people ignoring the law,” the person from the council said.

The resident also rang the gardaí about the situation and was told that they’d send a car to the Green Road area as soon as one was available.

She said that yesterday, Monday, they still hadn’t sent anyone to deal with the matter.

“It’s now obvious that there’s no-one around, so they’re free to park anywhere they like. I’ve no problem with people parking, but I do have a problem with illegal parking. It’s dangerous, it’s an accident waiting to happen,” the resident said.