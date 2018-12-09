Psychiatrist appointed on temporary basis

Friday, December 07, 2018

A CONSULTANT psychiatrist has been appointed on a temporary basis after a three-week gap without any service in south Carlow.

Deputy Pat Deering raised the issue in the Dáil and said local service users had been told that their care plans would not be reviewed and medication that had been prescribed would not be changed until a new consultant psychiatrist became available.

Junior health minister Jim Daly cited a worldwide shortage of consultant psychiatrists but informed the Carlow TD that a temporary consultant has been recruited for Carlow.

Mental health service issues have been longstanding in Carlow and the consultant psychiatrist service in the county has only been provided on a locum basis in recent years.

“If you have a locum, you are meeting a different person every time, telling your story from scratch. There is no continuity,” said deputy Deering.

Service users were then told the locum arrangement would cease indefinitely from 1 November.

Deputy Deering said the new consultant post was still only a temporary solution.

“The position has now been filled for three months, while the HSE looks at filling the post permanently. I will continue to make representations to the HSE and to the Department of Health to ensure that Carlow people get the mental health services they deserve.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Author Sarah scoops major prize at Irish Book Awards

Friday, 07/12/18 - 12:07pm

TV’s Miriam and rugby coach Joe Schmidt back Keeva’s book launch

Friday, 07/12/18 - 12:03pm

Hard-working Hannah wins prestigious leadership gong at national Macra awards

Wednesday, 05/12/18 - 3:09pm