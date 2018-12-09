Author Sarah scoops major prize at Irish Book Awards

A CONSULTANT psychiatrist has been appointed on a temporary basis after a three-week gap without any service in south Carlow.

Deputy Pat Deering raised the issue in the Dáil and said local service users had been told that their care plans would not be reviewed and medication that had been prescribed would not be changed until a new consultant psychiatrist became available.

Junior health minister Jim Daly cited a worldwide shortage of consultant psychiatrists but informed the Carlow TD that a temporary consultant has been recruited for Carlow.

Mental health service issues have been longstanding in Carlow and the consultant psychiatrist service in the county has only been provided on a locum basis in recent years.

“If you have a locum, you are meeting a different person every time, telling your story from scratch. There is no continuity,” said deputy Deering.

Service users were then told the locum arrangement would cease indefinitely from 1 November.

Deputy Deering said the new consultant post was still only a temporary solution.

“The position has now been filled for three months, while the HSE looks at filling the post permanently. I will continue to make representations to the HSE and to the Department of Health to ensure that Carlow people get the mental health services they deserve.”