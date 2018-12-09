Author Sarah scoops major prize at Irish Book Awards

JOE Schmidt and Miriam O’Callaghan have rowed in behind a Carlow girl who’s raising funds for a great cause.

Eleven-year-old Keeva Delaney’s book The Dolls’ Complaints will be launched in Dublin and Limerick this week, with the RTÉ broadcaster and the Irish rugby coach attending as special guests.

The Dolls’ Complaints is raising funds for Cliona’s Foundation, a charity that provides financial assistance to families with children who are critically or terminally ill.

The book has been selling like hotcakes since it went on sale at Dunnes Stores outlets in November, with new copies now being printed.

Keeva from Ballycarney has put in Trojan work to get the book into the hands of as many people as possible and she recently appeared on Ireland AM along with Cliona’s Foundation founder Brendan Ring.

On the back of the TV item, one viewer who some years ago found themselves in financially hard times with an ill child made a fantastic donation of €10,000. The money will go towards helping families in need this Christmas.

Miriam O’Callaghan will be the special guest at the Dublin launch in Dunnes Stores, St Stephen’s Green at 2.30pm this Saturday, while Joe Schmidt will be on hand at Dunnes in Limerick on Monday 10 December at 3.30pm.