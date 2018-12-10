Re-launched forum now open for local business teachers

A 16-DAY campaign to highlight domestic abuse in Co Carlow continues this week. One of its main aims is to dispel some myths around violence in the home and in relationships.

The campaign is called Enough is enough ‒ end domestic abuse and Garda Inspector Audrey Dormer and Sergeant Elaine Dalton spoke about the work carried out by gardaí in addressing the problem and highlighted the recently-establishment Garda Protective Services Unit in Carlow/Kilkenny, which will investigate domestic and sexual crimes across the country. A range of public meetings, workshops and other activities continues this week and Mairéad Maddock, one of the key organisers of the campaign, encourages people to go along.

“The campaign is to highlight the whole issue of domestic abuse here in Co Carlow because it is everyone’s issue. We’re urging anyone who’s interested in this or who have concerns about domestic abuse to go along to any of the events,” said Mairéad, who is the co-ordinator of Carlow and Kilkenny Children and Young People’s Services Committee.

Forward Steps Family Resource Centre will launch its outreach support service tomorrow, Wednesday 5 December. An outreach worker from the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny will attend Forward Steps once a month, which is a new development.

On the following day, Thursday 6 December, a workshop about domestic violence will take place in Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre. It’s open to the public and people are encouraged to go along.

The same day, the local Barnardos organisation will host a seminar about domestic violence and its impact on children at 10.30am in Carlow Library.