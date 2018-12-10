Housing needs for homeless people at breaking point

A BALTINGLASS horticulturalist who has trekked the globe documenting and collecting rare plants received the country’s highest accolade in his field.

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) awarded its Gold Medal of Honour to Seamus O’Brien at a special event at the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dublin last weekend.

Seamus, who is head gardener at the National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh, Co Wicklow, is one of Ireland’s most outstanding botanists with a reputation that stretches beyond the 32 counties.

From Carrigeen, Baltinglass, 48-year-old Seamus is the youngest-every person to receive the accolade and his background is untypical of previous recipients such as the Earl of Ross and Sir Frederick Moore of Glasnevin.

Son of Mary and the late Matthew O’Brien, Seamus grew up in a farming family of 11 on the border of Carlow, Kildare and Wicklow and his interest in plants and flowers started at an early age on his way to school at Bigstone NS.

“It all started in Kildare, walking to school seeing the wildflowers in the hedgerows. That’s where a lot of people just catch it from. Having a nature table as well in a school should be essential.”

He received his training at the National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin and holds an international diploma in botanic garden management.

He has written acclaimed books on horticulture, including his most recent tome **Footsteps of Joseph Dalton Hooker: a Sikkim adventure**, which traces the 19th century botanist to India, where he discovered botanical treasures unknown to the west.

Seamus followed the same trek as part of his research for the book and has taken part in countless expeditions, including a trip to the Himalayas.

Personal highlights include sailing down the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River in China before the world’s largest hydro-power dam was built. He also brought a team to document and preserve plants in Yunnan province before it became the biggest man-made flood in the world.

He said: “I am just lucky. I have worked in interesting places over the years. If you work in botanical gardens, it opens up opportunities worldwide due to the networks. Earlier this year, we had a trip to Tasmania and hooked up with the botanical gardens in Hobart. We have brought Chinese botanists over here and brought them down to the Burren, so it’s a two-way system.”

Since an early age, the beauty of how a plant or flower grows and evolves has always attracted him.

“The very first time I grew anything was peas …to think that you could produce living plants from a little set of round structures! I always like propagation and the way plants evolve and change throughout the year. You plant a rose and it’s this stick and then it turns into this beautiful flower later in the season!”

Seamus is currently writing a book about 19th century plant hunter Frank Kingdon Ward. Seamus’s plan is to trace Ward’s exploits by visiting eastern Himalaya and Nagaland in northern India next year, where headhunting tribes still exist.

“It sounds like I have a wonderful life. It’s like that for three weeks every year and then you are back to the nine-to-five job,” remarked Seamus.

The RHSI Gold Medal of Honour was instituted in 1939 to be awarded from time to time for distinguished services to horticulture.