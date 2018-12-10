Author Sarah scoops major prize at Irish Book Awards

GROUNDBREAKING research into homelessness in Carlow has called for a women’s refuge in the county, with some local women ending up on the streets of Dublin.

The report, a first of its kind for Carlow, has called for a hub in the county where homeless women and children could stay, while also accessing supports.

The Monastery Hostel in Carlow only caters for men and the closest women’s refuge is in Kilkenny.

The report noted that local women and children fleeing violent homes are often accommodated in refuges in Kildare and Dublin and that some end up on the streets of the capital.

The disturbing detail is one of many in **A research report on homelessness in Carlow in 2018**, which was commissioned by Carlow County Development Partnership and authored by Dr Brendan O’Keeffe. It will be launched at 6pm this (Tuesday) evening in Visual with guest speaker Fr Peter McVerry.

Homeless people along with more than 20 different statutory and non-statutory agencies participated in the research, including the Monastery Hostel, Carlow County Council, the HSE, gardaí, and St Catherine’s Community Services.

The data illustrates the local problems and complex issues behind it. In the summer of 2018, 88 people were recorded as being homeless, almost two-thirds of whom were women and children. In the first six months of 2018, the number of those presenting as homeless increased by almost a third.

One council official said: “There was always a core of single men, but now the demographic is much wider. There used to be a trickle of family homelessness, but we were able to deal with those on a case-by-case basis. Now it’s a completely different ball game.”

However, the true figure is believed to be greater, due to factors that include a sense of shame for having to look for help. One charity worker noted: “They would be more likely to sleep in a car than to look for social housing.”

Despite the underestimation of homelessness, official figures from Carlow County Council record a seven-fold increase in the number of people presenting to its housing section since the economic crash. Many find themselves couch surfing between friends and family, which presents its own issues.

One homeless woman recounted how she didn’t want to get underneath her friend’s feet and would stay out of the house for most of the day. There was common opinion from respondents, who believed the housing market in Carlow is dysfunctional.

The report stated that while there is a national housing crisis, it is possibly even more acute in Carlow “due to local factors, including relative proximity to Dublin, the presence of two colleges and growing pressures on social and family support services”.

One woman said she was not in a position to house-share as she had a child. And there is a belief locally that landlords have become picky and that they favour students over those in receipt of HAP and RAS.

The report also noted there a minority of participants were in denial that a homeless problem existed in Carlow.

Dr O’Keeffe commented: “They are indicative of the opinions of some persons in positions of influence in public bodies and in decision-making fora in Carlow.”

The report acknowledged the positive work being done locally, including the multi-agency Homeless Action Team.

Other recommendations in the report include specific supports for the Traveller community and ethnic minorities, increased social housing, collaboration between agencies and early intervention.