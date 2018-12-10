Campaign will focus on domestic violence

A FORUM for secondary school business teachers to discuss issues in their subject was launched last month in Presentation College, Carlow.

The business teaching department at the Pres re-launched the Carlow/Kilkenny branch of the Business Studies Teachers’ Association of Ireland (BSTAI). The meeting was attended by more than 20 business teachers and it’s planned to convene every term.

Presentation College teacher Vanessa Byrne explained: “It’s to provide continuous professional development and a forum that allows members to meet and discuss their subject, any concerns they have and any improvements they have seen.”

The meeting was addressed by John O’Sullivan of the Junior Cycle for Teachers body, a professional development service, which covers classroom-based assessment (CBA).

Ms Byrne said there have been local calls for such a forum due to changes in the junior cycle curriculum, with CBA becoming more prevalent. Students now earn marks by group work and presentations along with traditional exams.

“It’s not completely teacher-led anymore but about the students taking ownership,” said Ms Byrne.