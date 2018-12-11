Share of €900k on its way for regeneration project

CHRISTMAS was in the air at Duckett’s Grove last week for the annual craft and food fair, with thousands coming along to happily get into the festive spirit.

From fluffy rabbits to art workshops and holly wreaths to hot chocolate, there was even a flutter of snow as Duckett’s Grove embraced all things festive with a children’s snow globe!

The event welcomed a huge crowd to the historic landmark, with a wonderful selection of local producers and craftspeople displaying their wares. Everything from perfect Christmas gifts like jewellery, embroidery, ceramics and knitwear to Christmas plants and wreaths were all selling like hot cakes. A terrific selection of baked goods and hot food was also available, with all traders reporting that not only did they have the crowds but people were buying, too!

The event was successfully organised once again by Carlow Tourism, with all activities inside free of charge, including storytelling, an art workshop, face painting and a snow globe bouncy castle.

Santa’s grotto was, of course, hugely popular among the hordes of children, with a little surprise for each kid who visited him. All at the fair were in festive mood, with Christmas jumpers and hats everywhere and lots of faces wonderfully decorated with everything from reindeer and holly to snowmen and elves.

A wonderful display of falconry and a live nativity scene were hugely popular, while the rabbits and ducks were also inundated with visitors and cuddles.

Live music ran throughout the afternoon, with many local performers taking part, adding enormously to the Christmas atmosphere.