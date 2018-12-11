Share of €900k on its way for regeneration project

AN INCREDIBLE night of celebration was enjoyed in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge last week as Éist Cancer Support Centre held its annual Celebration of Christmas concert.

“It was an incredible night,” enthused Mary Smyth of Éist. “It was a wonderful night of celebration for our clients, our volunteers, our fundraising committee and all who support Éist.”

Topping the bill was country music star and Éist patron Derek Ryan, who had the large audience of almost 400 rocking in the aisles for the entire second half of the show. A tremendous supporter and advocate of Éist, Derek delighted the centre by kindly agreeing to play at this year’s event.

The Owen C Lynch Choir from Newbridge Vocal Academy kicked off the feast of music, getting everyone in festive mood with some Christmas classics.

The choir was then followed by the wonderful Pat Byrne, former Voice of Irelandwinner and a regular favourite at the annual Éist concert. Special guest for the night was Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey, who also performed, bringing the house down with her rendition of the Take That song Rule the World accompanied by Pat Byrne.

MC once again was the inimitable Edward Hayden, who entertained and delighted the large audience as he always does. A raffle included some wonderful prizes, all donated by local businesses, while the audience were treated to a mulled wine reception on arrival.

“The concert was once again really well supported; it was sold out, with lots of local people, particularly from Leighlinbridge area, there,” said Derek Shannon from the Éist fundraising committee, who put the concert together.

“Huge thanks to the Arboretum who, at 4pm, had a full restaurant in Rachel’s Garden Restaurant, but then quickly turned it into a theatre,” added Derek.

Mary also thanked Rachel Doyle, a patron of Éist, and the entire Doyle family for their ongoing support of Éist since the charity’s beginning.