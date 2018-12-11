Share of €900k on its way for regeneration project

SNOWMEN, elves, multiple Santas and several Mrs Clauses … that was the scene on the banks of the Barrow on the first weekend of December, when the fifth charity fun run in aid of Carlow Regional Youth Services (CRYS) took place.

Up to 700 people of all ages, stages and sizes donned their best festive fancy dress or Christmas jumpers to take part in the Jingle Bell Jog.

“We do this every year on the first weekend of December, so it’s like the beginning of Christmas for a lot of families. People like to dress up and like to have a bit of fun. Everyone was smiling, they went all out,” said Kathryn Wall, director of services with CRYS.

Small children travelled in buggies, while older children, adults and even their dogs were all brought along for the 5km run along the Barrow because everyone ended up back at the rowing club for refreshments. There was a particularly good contingent from St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club, St Abban’s Athletic Club and the local Gaelcholáiste, who all participated in ‘couch to 5k’ training sessions ahead of the actual event.

“This is the fifth year we’ve done it and the amount of support we’ve gotten is amazing, from local clubs and boot camps as well as from individuals and families. We’ll be back same time next year,” said Kathryn.

Kathryn reckons that about €5,000 was raised this year and all the funds raised by Jingle Bell Jog will go towards providing youth work supports and activities for young people across Carlow.

CRYS is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It works with young people aged between eight and 23 years and on average engages with 5,000 young people annually.